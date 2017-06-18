Hundreds gather to take part in West Hartford’s wine, food festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Nearly 1,000 people showed up for the First Annual West Hartford Wine and Food Festival Saturday.

Hundreds of people had the chance to enjoy more than 30 wine tables featuring over 250 wines from local, national and world-renowned brands. They also had a chance to enjoy food from over 30 top area restaurants in addition to live entertainment all in hopes to help raise funds for select independent schools in West Hartford.

Festival attendees also enjoyed several events such as blind tasting and Wine 101 tutorial by Master Sommelier Joseph Spellman from JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery. There were also lawn games, photo booth, sponsor tents with raffles and chance games, artists and models.