NFL player, Windsor Warrior alumni hosts annual football clinic

WINDSOR -- Football action was back at Jack O’Brien Stadium at Windsor High School Saturday as the annual Chris Baker Skills Camp was held by Warrior alum and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Baker.

The camp uses football to teach skills on the field and off, as Baker and other NFL players and coaches preach literacy and the importance of an education. The event which is in its fourth year is part of a weekend of activities put on by the Chris Baker Foundation.

Baker spent the last six of his eight years in the NFL with the Washington Redskins, working his way up from the practice squad to becoming a full-time starter in 2015.

In 2016, Baker played in all 16 games where he started 10. He finished with career highs in tackles (53) and sacks (6) while forcing three fumbles, assisting the Redskins to an NFC East division championship.

Baker signed with the Buccaneers in March.