Southington police investigating a bank robbery, carjacking on Main Street

SOUTHINGTON — Police have shut down parts of Main Street and Eden Avenue in Southington.

Police said they received a report of a bank robbery, carjacking that happened around early afternoon. Police say the People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop on North Main Street was robbed by two suspects.

The two suspects then fled the scene in a van when it got a flat tire, causing them to stop near a Shell Gas Station. One suspect carjacked a white Jeep with a grandmother and her two grandchildren.

The suspect then drove the car with the passengers and dropped them off at a commuter lot by exit 26 off Interstate 84 near Cheshire.

Police say they have one suspect in custody and are still searching for a the other one.

