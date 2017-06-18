Warm, humid temps with some sun for Father’s Day; storms expected Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Father's Day looks fairly nice with partly cloudy skies, warm and humid conditions. There is a slight chance for a shower, but for most Dads, it will be dry. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s with high levels of humidity.

Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread late Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front slowly approaches the area. Because of the high humidity and slow movement of the front, expect severe storms and heavy downpours that could cause flash flooding. The front will slowly move off shore Tuesday, washing away the humidity and replacing it with dry/comfortable air.

There will be a weak front that could induce a shower on Wednesday; otherwise, a reinforcing shot of dry comfortable air will be with us next Thursday, but with the pattern changing to a more zonal flow, expect warm front to roll in Thursday night followed by another cold front next Friday night into next weekend with more showers.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy, warmer and humid. Slight chance for a shower. Highs: Low-mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, humid with showers and thunderstorms. High: 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: Low 80s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance a late day shower. High: Low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, still comfy. High: 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, becoming more humid. High: mid-upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: mid-upper 80s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri