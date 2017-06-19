× 13-year old Bristol boy arrested after video shows him killing a rabbit

BRISTOL– An unidentified 13-year old male from Bristol has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a social media post showed the suspect killing and mutilating a rabbit.

The incident occurred on Sunday and Bristol Police began investigating the incident on Monday after seeing the footage on social media. The video shows the juvenile shooting and decapitating the rabbit with hedge trimmers.

Police were able to identify the juvenile in the post and issue him a juvenile summons. He has a court date with juvenile court in New Britain, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.