× At least one dead in vehicle attack outside mosque in U.K., Police arrest suspect

LONDON, U.K.—- Authorities are appealing for calm after an attack outside a mosque in north London early Monday morning.

One man died at the scene and 10 people were injured. Police say a van plowed into a crowd of Muslims leaving Finsbury Mosque following Ramadan prayers.

London’s Metropolitan Police said its Counter-Terrorism Command was investigating and that the 48-year-old driver of the van had been taken into custody.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.