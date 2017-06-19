× Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Straftord

NEW YORK– The U.S. Coast Guard said they are searching for a 41-year-old Long Island man in the water near Stratford, Connecticut.

Gregory Blanco from Northport, New York has been reported as missing.

The Coast Guard station on Long Island Sound received a call Monday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. from someone reporting an unmanned red, 14-foot, one person kayak north of Stratford Shoal Middle Ground.

Boatcrews from Coast Guard Station New Haven and Eatons Neck arrived on scene and located the kayak with personal items onboard. Markings on the kayak and the position in which it was found suggested that the owner departed from Northport, New York.

Suffolk County Police Department officials found Blanco’s vehicle parked at the Soundview Boat Ramp Marina in Northport.

If anyone has any information about the owner of the kayak and their possible location, please contact Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound Command Center at 203-468-4421.