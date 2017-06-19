× Dunkin’ Donuts Park named ‘Best Double-A’ ballpark

HARTFORD — It goes in the win column, but for the park, not the team this time.

Ballpark Digest selected Dunkin’ Donuts Park Monday as the “Best Double-A ballpark in America.” The magazine said, “Online voting began on May 30th and ended at noon today with the Yard Goats home ballpark edging out the Altoona Curve’s home ballpark in the Championship round. “

Over 178,000 fans voted on their favorite ballparks over a three-week period.

After a year-long delay, the Yard Goats moved into the stadium this season and have played in front of capacity crowds 15 times. According to the team, this past weekend, 19,956 fans watched the Yard Goats in Hartford and Dunkin’ Donuts Park has been sold out in each of the last three weekends and filled to capacity in 11 of the past 17 home games.

“We are extremely proud to hear that fans voted Dunkin’ Donuts Park as the best Double-A ballpark in the country,” Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said. “We want to thank all the fans for taking time to vote over the past few weeks and for Ballpark Digest for having this contest to help showcase Dunkin’ Donuts Park on a national level. This is such a wonderful honor and we have been completely overjoyed by the outstanding fan support at our games in Hartford this season.”