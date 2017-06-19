× Free Shake Day Wednesday at Wayback Burgers to celebrate summer

CHESHIRE — Celebrate Summer with a free milkshake at Wayback Burgers.

The chain will offer a free milkshake for the first day of summer on Wednesday, June 21 starting at 10:30 a.m. Customers will get a free junior Black and White Milkshake while supplies last.

The company said local Wayback Burgers owners have stocked up on 30 times the normal supply of ice cream, chocolate /vanilla syrup and cups/lids/straws as each store expects to give away hundreds of free milkshakes.

“We’re excited to continue our annual Free Shake Day tradition and treat all of our loyal guests to a milkshake served the old-fashioned way, with a side of nostalgia,” said John Eucalitto, Wayback Burgers’ President.

To find a location near you, click here.