Meriden man arrested for Southington bank robbery, carjacking

SOUTHINGTON-- Police said they found the second suspect who they said robbed a bank and then carjacked a Jeep with a woman and her grandchildren inside.

Police said Norman Renaldi, 44, of Meriden, entered the People's Bank inside Stop and Shop on North Main Street in Southington and handed the teller a note demanding money. He left the bank with the money and got into a red minivan operated by another suspect.

Police said the two headed north on Route 10 until they got a flat tire, causing them to stop at a Shell Gas station. The suspects got out of the minivan and the first suspect was then taken into custody by police. The second suspect got into a white Jeep Cherokee with a woman and her two grandchildren inside and took off.

Police said the woman and her grandchildren were later dropped off at a commuter lot by Exit 26 of Interstate 84 near Chesire. No injuries were reported to police.

Police said that $12,669 was taken during the robbery but officers have recovered all of the stolen money.

The stolen white Jeep has not yet been located. It is described as a white Jeep Cherokee with a Connecticut license plate AJ13246. If anyone sees this vehicle they are asked to call 911 or their local police department.

Renaldi was arrested for firsts-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle, engaging in pursuit, interfering with an officer, and illegal possession of narcotics.

He is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Monday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 860-378-1667 or to email atillotson@southingtonpolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be made at the Southington Police Department's Anonymous tip line at 860-276-1234.