New Haven police arrest two in West Haven after carjacking

WEST HAVEN — New Haven police arrested two people in West Haven this morning after a carjacking incident occurred, police said.

New Haven police chased a vehicle through several different towns and into West Haven, where they said they found it abandoned on First Avenue.

From there the suspects took off on foot before being caught, police said.

No injuries were reported, according to police. Connecticut State Police assisted New Haven police with the pursuit.