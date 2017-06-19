× Police investigate 4 vehicle arson cases overnight in Southington

SOUTHINGTON– Police reported that four attempted arson incidents occurred Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The fire marshal and Southington detectives are investigating the incidents but have not yet found any suspects and don’t have suspect description.

All four incidents involved parked, unoccupied vehicles at two separate apartment complexes located in lots at 500 Pleasant St. and 35 Darling St., according to Southington police.

Police said the four vehicles had rags dipped in accelerant placed in the area of the gas cap and were set on fire. The rags burned but did not ignite the vehicle or gas tank.

The Southington Police department asks that suspicious activity seen in the overnight hours and around vehicles in parking lots be reported by calling 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the individual or individuals responsible for the attempted arsons to call the police department at 860-621-1010 or an anonymous tip can be left at 860-378-1234.