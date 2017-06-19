Strong thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re watching potential for severe weather this afternoon and evening. Temps reach the mid 80s during the afternoon, with high dew points. It's uncomfortable with that tropical humidity in place across the state!

A strong front is approaching later in the afternoon, and as it makes its way into the area, storms will fire. The main threats are heavy downpours, abundant lightning, strong wind gusts, and even an isolated tornado. A Flash Flood Watch is up for much of the state, mainly across the western half of CT. Downpours could amount to over and inch of rainfall.

Tuesday, things begin to quiet down. We're looking at falling humidity and warm temperatures in the 80s.

There will be a weak front that could induce a shower on Wednesday; otherwise, a reinforcing shot of dry comfortable air will be with us next Thursday, but with the pattern changing to a more zonal flow, expect warm front to roll in Thursday night followed by another cold front next Friday night into next weekend with more showers.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly cloudy, humid with showers and thunderstorms. Some could be severe this afternoon/evening, especially in western CT. High: 80s.

Tonight: Lingering heavy rain/thunder, then gradually drying out in the early morning. Lows: 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High: Low 80s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance a late day shower. High: Low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, still comfy. High: 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, becoming more humid. High: mid-upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: mid-upper 80s.

