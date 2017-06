× Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on I-91 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed a section of I-91 Monday evening.

The crash happened near Exit 8 on I-91 northbound. The New Haven Fire Department tweeted that multiple cars were involved. The road has since reopened.

Eng 10 Sq 1, 2 Eu 1 Car 33 once with a TT rollover and multiple cars involved — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) June 19, 2017

Check back for further details as they develop.