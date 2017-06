× Tractor trailer accident on I-84 East near Exit 69 in Tolland causes delays

TOLLAND — A tractor-trailer accident has caused delays in Tolland Monday afternoon.

State police said Exits 68 and 69 on I-84 East are closed due to an accident involving two tractor-trailers. Police said there are minor injuries.

Police expect extended right lane closure and delays.

Check back for further details as they develop.