Travelers Championship tees off today in Cromwell

CROMWELL — The 2017 Travelers Championship in Cromwell officially got underway Monday morning.

The week-long event at the TPC River Highlands golf course began at 9 a.m. today with an opening ceremony to kick off the tournament festivities.

"This is a very special moment in time and it is a real honor to be here today" – @PGATOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan pic.twitter.com/d0UkiA1Pti — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 19, 2017

Governor Dannel P. Malloy was on hand for Monday morning’s opening ceremony, which will feature a special dedication at the course’s Memorial Garden to honor former Travelers Executive Chairman and CEO Jay Fishman.

Here is the official Jay Fishman plaque at the #TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/JjmDxWLwnu — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 19, 2017

Unveiling the Jay S. Fishman Memorial Garden pic.twitter.com/Gl9TmSgiVL — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 19, 2017

Fishman passed away at the age of 63 last August after a battle with ALS.

The Aetna Tournament Players Pro-Am Tournament will also be held today, beginning at 12:30 p.m. This tournament gives amateur golfers an exclusive opportunity to play alongside some of the PGA Tour professionals who will be playing this week.

Tournament play officially begins on Thursday. The field of 156 golfers from around the world will compete on the par-70 course for a chance to win a $6.8 million purse.

Currently at the podium, @Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer discussing the start of #TravelersChamp week pic.twitter.com/xjDARHRIPQ — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) June 19, 2017