Waterford police nab suspect after wild chase

WATERFORD — Police said they were able to capture a suspect after a wild chase that included crossing a busy highway, a run through the woods and a standoff at an apartment.

The incident started around 4 p.m. with a report of a car fire on Route 85. When officers got to the scene, they found a disabled car, but no fire. Police said the driver smelled of marijuana, and when they searched the car the man became uncooperative. Once they found marijuana in the car and attempted to take the man into custody, the suspect kneed one officer and fought off the other. Police said the man took off into the nearby woods and lost his shoe. The officer had minor cuts and bruises and was taken to the hospital.

Police from New London, Town of Groton and State police were all called to assist the search for the suspect. Officers set up a perimeter around the forest and the suspect ran through that perimeter across I-95. Police said they had to create another perimeter which again he ran through back over I-95 to a New London Apartment complex.

Police said it took three police dogs to trap him there as the suspect hid in the apartment. The female resident who lived there did not respond and eventually, police arrested both the woman and the man.

The man was arrested and sent to the hospital because of his foot which was bleeding at this point according to police.

Authorities did not release the name of the suspect or what charges he will face.