× West Hartford police: Man damages school playground with anti-Trump messages

WEST HARTFORD — Police need your help to identify what they’re calling a person of interest accused of writing anti-Trump messages and threats to President Donald Trump on signs around the Morley School playground in West Hartford.

According to police, a man was caught on video riding a mountain bike onto the property on June 15. He’s described as a white male in his 30s or 40s and balding. He was wearing a Red Sox t-shirt and had a small brown and white mix breed dog with him.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call West Hartford Police at (860) 523-5203.