× Willimantic man killed in multi-vehicle crash

CHAPLIN — Police said an investigation is underway after a deadly multi-vehicle crash over the weekend.

It happened on Route 6, near Cross Road, in Chaplin at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police said 48-year-old John William Crone of Willimantic was killed after his vehicle crossed the center double yellow line and crashed into two separate cars.

A third car was damaged by debris from the impact of the crash.

According to police, Crone was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people in the other cars suffered minor injuries, and all are expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.