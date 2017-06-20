A rainy morning, sunny and less humid this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a few severe storms yesterday, we’re making improvements today. The air is slowly drying out with some sunshine coming in for the day today. The humidity is still there in the tropical range this morning, but it’ll drop as the day goes on.

Wednesday starts Summer officially, and for now, the weather seems to cooperate, with lots of sunshine, and suppressed storm chances. By Friday, the opportunity for summer-like thunderstorms are back in the picture.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly sunny, less humid. Highs: 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance a late day shower. High: Low 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, still comfy. High: 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, becoming more humid. High: mid-upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: mid-upper 80s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri