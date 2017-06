Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lawyer Twillie,

I was injured in a rear-end collision while stopped on the highway due to traffic. It was a three car pile-up where the first car hit me, then that car was struck by another and hit me again. I have a damaged vehicle, a car rental bill, and medical bills piling up. No one will pay because the insurance companies are fighting over who is more at fault and it’s been months. What can I do?

James