Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault charge

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport teacher is facing criminal charges after police said she has a sexual relationship wit a male student.

Bridgeport police said 31-year-old Laura Ramos, of Milford, was arrested and charged with second degree sexual assault. Ramos, a teacher at Central High School in Bridgeport, is said to have had a sexual relationship with a male student, according to police.

She is being held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court June 28.