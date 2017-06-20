WATCH LIVE: City of New Haven swears-in new police chief

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Mayor Toni N. Harp, in addition to members of the New Haven Police Department, police commissioners, city officials, and city residents, officially swears-in chief of police, Anthony Campbell.

A 19-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department, Campbell is a graduate of Yale College and Yale Divinity School. He had been serving as Interim Chief of Police since last summer. Mayor Harp recently appointed Chief Campbell to the position full-time.

Campbell worked on various assignments including the Division of Training and Education, the Detail Room, and Internal Affairs. He then rose through the ranks with promotions to Sergeant, Lieutenant, Assistant Chief, Interim Chief of Police and ultimately and currently, Chief of the department. While working, he studied for and received a Masters of Divinity degree at the Yale Divinity School in 2009.

Away from the job, Chief Campbell is married and has three sons and is an active member at Vertical Church in West Haven.