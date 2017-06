× DEEP: Cockaponset State Park swimming area closed due to high bacteria

CHESTER — Cockaponset State Park swimming area was shutdown Tuesday after high levels of bacteria were found in the water.

DEEP said samples of water are tested weekly by staff and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria. The water at Cockaponset state park will be re-tested.

No other state swimming parks were closed.