Did Rob Gronkowski really spend over $100K at a Foxwoods nightclub?

MASHANTUCKET– New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrated big this past weekend at Foxwoods Resort & Casino.

According to TMZ Sports, Gronk and his 20-man crew spent more than $102,000 at Shrine nightclub while Flo Rida was performing. The receipt includes 18 bottles of Ace of Spades Rose totaling $18,000 and 15 bottles of Dom Perignon totaling $27,000.

There’s also 16 bottles of Grey Goose for $10,400, 45 orders of Maker’s Mark, 24 shots of Jim Beam Fire, 3 bottles of Don Julio 1942.

TMZ is reporting that a P.R. Representative for Shrine confirmed the receipt is Gronkowski’s.

The Patriots star tweeted following the news saying, “Don’t always believe what you read. This is where 100k + would go to before that.”

Don't always believe what you read. This is where 100k + would go to before that. pic.twitter.com/2nzSfBk8pV — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 20, 2017