DOT employee finds 1 kilogram of cocaine in shopping center

NEWINGTON — Police said a Connecticut Department of Transportation employee found a large package of cocaine while picking up trash.

Police said the employee was cleaning between a Dicks Sporting Goods store and a DOT property in a Newington shopping plaza at 160 Pascone Place when he found the package Thursday afternoon.

Responding officers said the package contained more than 1 kilogram, or 2.20 pounds, of cocaine.

Police seized the cocaine, and a K-9 unit checked to make sure there were no other drugs in the area.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Rodriguez at (860) 594-6218.