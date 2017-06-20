× Drill scheduled for Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital

HARTFORD — A mass casualty drill is scheduled Wednesday at St. Francis Hospital.

Officials said the emergency drill will involve more than 150 volunteers who will take on the roles of patients in the who are suddenly arriving at the Emergency Room.

People may see a number of emergency vehicles at the ER during the drill which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The hospital schedules exercises like this twice a year.

“The drill was planned months before the recent incidents in Manchester and London, England. The hospital conducts these drills to ensure readiness for every type of emergency scenario.” said officials in a statement.