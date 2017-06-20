Hartford Police make arrest in Enfield Street homicide

HARTFORD– Police in Hartford have arrested a man in connection with a homicide on Enfield street earlier this month.

Police say Samuel Stevenson is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the death of 33-year-old Timothy Burt.

On June 11, police were dispatched to the area of 69 Enfield Street for reports of shots fired by Shot Spotter technology. When they arrived, they said they found Burt bleeding and unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Burt was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While investigating the shooting, police said they found that Burt and Stevenson had several altercations between each other and their friends. Two days prior to the shooting, a large group disturbance involving the victim and suspect was caught on city surveillance cameras in the area of Greenfield and Enfield streets.

When Stevenson was taken into custody, Hartford police say a gun, likely used in the homicide, was also recovered.

41.786259 -72.683794