Hebron woman killed after tree falls in roadway

HEBRON — A Hebron woman was killed after the car she was driving was hit by a falling tree and drove off the road.

Around 2;15 p.m., Tuesday, Ruthenne Hadley, 75, of Hebron, was driving north on East Street when a tree limb fell and struck the car and injured Hadley according to police. The Subaru Outback lost control, going off the right side of the road into the grassy area and stuck a sign, and then a group of trees.

Police said Hadley died at the scene.