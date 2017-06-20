Huge car auction taking place at Mohegan Sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNCASVILLE -- There are hundreds of cars ready to be auctioned at the Barrett Jackson Auto Auction.

To hear Craig Jackson tell it, this is for people who “share a passion for cars, and the lifestyle that goes with it."

Like Joe Betrailia, for him, every car has a story, like a '72 Dodge Charger.

“It’s a very sexy car. It’s shaped like a woman, or a Coca-Cola bottle when you look at it, it got curves to it,” said Betrailia

Bought in 2013, the story with the '72 Dodge was found in the glove box.

“It was bought new by a gentleman in the CIA and shipped to Bogata Columbia, where it spent 2 years. During that time there was a Coup d'état, in Chile, which he was part of. Later, they put this car on a transport plane, shipped it over to London, then came back to McClean, Virginia.

According to Jackson, last year, 90 percent of the bidders that came to the auction, were first time bidders. And, while many of those first timers start small, they escalate in prices quickly.

All the cars up for auction tell stories, or for new owners, tell new ones.

“There’s nothing else like it, the excitement when you’re up on the auction block," said Jackson.

If you want to check out any of the other hundreds of cars as they go through the gauntlet, the Barrett Jackson Auto Auction runs through Saturday.