Manchester PD: Over 680 bags of drugs, weapons, ammunition found in car; two suspects arrested

MANCHESTER – Two men are facing criminal charges after police said they found hundreds of bags of drugs along with a gun and ammunition in a car.

Tuesday morning, around 3 a.m., Manchester police said they saw a suspicious car in the area of West Middle Turnpike. Police said the car was not legally registered and was pulled into a driveway.

When police searched the car, they found 670 bags of suspected heroin, 21 bags of marijuana weighing just over half an ounce, four grams of crack cocaine, a 22 caliber F.I.E. loaded handgun, multiple boxes of ammunition of various calibers with a holster and packaging materials.

The total street value of all the narcotics is roughly $3,000, according to police.

Daquan Pipkin, 19, and Dennis Pipkin, 22, were both arrested on several drug charges. Dennis was additionally charged for providing false information at the scene and signing fingerprints cards representing a different person’s identity.