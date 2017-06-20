× Officials: Body of missing biker found in Danbury park

DANBURY — Firefighters said they have located the body of a mountain biker who went missing Monday night.

On Tuesday, Danbury firefighters said the 56-year-old Bethel man was found dead. Police said the search started last night until midnight and started up again around 8:30 this morning. Officials said his family did not hear from him Monday and his car was found in the Farrington Park area near New York with no bike.

At this moment, officials said medical examiners are on the scene but no foul play is suspected in his death. The identity of the man has not been released at this time.