Old Saybrook woman facing multiple charges after driving 25 mph on I-95

OLD SAYBROOK— An Old Saybrook woman is facing multiple charges after police say she drove 25 mph on Interstate 95 while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Day reports the 56-year-old woman has been charged with driving too slowly, driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Police said a state trooper doing speed enforcement saw the woman driving over the Baldwin Bridge Thursday night with traffic backed up behind her. The bridge has a posted 65 mph speed limit.

The trooper pulled the woman over, and police say she failed field sobriety tests.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 27.