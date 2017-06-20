Operation Shower scores at the TPC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- The pros don't hit the fairways at the TPC River Highlands until Thursday but the community got in the game for military moms from around the state.

For the 7th year in a row, Operation Shower was held in the First Tee Complex. Operation Shower travels the country providing a day of pampering for military moms-to-be, giving them gift boxes and all sorts of baby items that will help them with their pregnancy. "It's just a day to say thank you and someone appreciates you," said Leeann Morrissey, the founder of Operation Shower.

The room was filled with Travelers executives, leaders from Connecticare, who help sponsor the day, and 30 pregnant mothers. Terinna Rath is due to deliver her second child next month. Rath, based in Groton with her husband who is a nuclear electrician on a submarine, said she was overwhelmed by the show of support for her family. Rath said "Knowing there is someone out there that feels for us and makes this a joy for us, that means a lot."

PGA Tour pro Billy Hurley III also attended the festivities. Hurley is a navy veteran and has been a professional since 2006 said, "I think what my wife and I want to really make sure we do is honor military families and the spouses that serve alongside them." Famed golfer Jim Furyk also supports Operation Shower. Furyk, who has become a Travelers Championship legend since shooting a miraculous 58 in the final round of the 2016 tournament said of the military families, "They are pretty incredible... and we hope they have a special day with this shower."

