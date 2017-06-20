Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Blaze is almost 3 months old, weighing almost 3 pounds, who is neutered and vaccinated.

He was found outside with his sister, Eeyore, at the end of April. The person who found them assumed they were from a stray cat in the area, but didn’t find the mom.

They were a total mess from living outside: eye and nose goopies, sneezing, eye infections, and upper respiratory infections...

Blaze slowly got better, but he was a messy eater. They had to clean his face after each meal!

They went to a foster home until they were big enough for spaying and neutering.

Blaze's sister is also available, but they don’t need to go to a home together, necessarily.

For more information on Blaze or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.