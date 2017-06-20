× Police cancel Silver Alert for 80-year-old man missing from Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL –Police have found an 80-year-old man missing fromRocky Hill.

They issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning for Clarence Perry.

Police said Perry was last seen by family members on Thursday at around 11 p.m. leaving his residence in the Century Hills area of Rocky Hill.

Police said Perry suffers from dementia and may have been endangered.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.