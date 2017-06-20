Explosive noises heard at Brussels train station; Suspect ‘neutralized’ say police

BRUSSELS — Belgian Police said the situation is under control at Brussels Central Station on Tuesday after reports of large explosions.

The Belgium Crisis Center said the military neutralized an individual as part of securing the scene.

“Incident with an individual at the station @BruxellesCentral … Situation under control but please follow the instructions #SNCB,” police said on Twitter.

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said emergency services are on site. A heavy police presence, including a bomb disposal unit, surrounded the station.

Remy Bonnaffe said he was inside the station when an explosion went off, followed by a fire.

“The bang was very loud, it was like a very big firework that just went up in front of my nose,” he said. “The fire was very small. It was a very small explosion but a very loud bang.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.