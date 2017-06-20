Republican wins House seat vacated by Mulvaney in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Republican Ralph Norman has won a special election to fill the South Carolina congressional seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney, who resigned to work for President Donald Trump’s administration.

The millionaire real estate developer won Tuesday’s special election over Democrat Archie Parnell in the 5th District, which stretches north from Columbia toward the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Norman, a former state lawmaker, ran a campaign aligning himself with President Donald Trump, who won this district in November by more than 18 percentage points. He emerged as the top vote-getter from a seven-way GOP primary and defeated state lawmaker Tommy Pope by just more than 200 votes in a runoff.

Parnell, a former Goldman Sachs tax adviser, had argued he was best suited to represent the district, which was in Democratic hands for more than 100 years until Mulvaney’s 2010 victory.