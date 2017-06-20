× Suspect in vandalism at West Hartford school speaks to police

WEST HARTFORD — Police the suspect involved wrote anti-Trump messages and threats to President Donald Trump on signs around the Morley School playground in West Hartford, has spoken to police.

On Thursday, West Hartford police said there were several areas damaged with Anti-Trump writings and threats directed at the president at Morley School located on Bretton Road.

After releasing the images of the suspect in question, police said they received tips from the public and got a call from the man wanted after he saw his face on the news.

Police said a warrant is being prepared and his name will be released at a later time.