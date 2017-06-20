Waterbury city leaders celebrate refurbished green with an official ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY – The Mayor of Waterbury and other city leaders held an official opening ceremony of the Waterbury Green after workers spent two years making big improvements to it.

Not long ago, a fence closed it off to the public for the $2.2 million project. Mayor Neil O’Leary said the green has not gotten an upgrade in 40 years.

“We really changed the green quite a bit. There were a lot of old trees that were diseased. We had to do a lot of work there. We had to do a lot of underground utility work,” said Mayor O’Leary.

Almost everything in the green is new – the water fountains, benches, trash cans, and LED lights. There is also an underground irrigation system with upgraded utilities to help power large events and concerts and there is even free wi-fi.

Longtime residents like Judy McDonald said she has lived in Waterbury since she was five years old and called the renovations “refreshing.”

“I just love it. It’s relaxing. To me, I’ve been here for a long time and when I saw they were doing a project on the green, I couldn’t wait to be on it,” said McDonald.

Younger residents like Taylor Hunt, 10, she said she always goes there with her family.

“We should all keep this green clean because if we don’t keep it clean, then we’ll have to fix it up again,” said Hunt.

City officials hoe the new features will attract a different type of crowd to gather on one of Waterbury’s treasures.