West Haven PD: Two men arrested after stealing car batteries from Walmart

WEST HAVEN — Two men are facing criminal charges after police said they stole numerous car batteries from Walmart.

On Monday, around 11:15 p.m., West Haven police said they worked with Milford and Rocky Hill police in investigating theft complaints from Walmart regarding numerous vehicle batteries.

“A monitoring company was currently tracking a GPS unit that had been installed on a car battery outside of Walmart in Rocky Hill in an attempt to combat a recent rash of car battery thefts,” said police.

Police said “they received real-time updates for the location and a motor vehicle stop was conducted on a U-haul van at Center Street & Union Avenue. The van was determined to contain numerous stolen car batteries along with the stolen GPS unit and burglar tools.”

Police said the two occupants of the van, Peter Burwell Jr., of West Haven, and Peter Burwell III, 25 age 25, of New Haven, were both arrested and charged with larceny, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, possession of burglar tools, and motor vehicle charges.

Police said Peter Burwell Jr., also had outstanding warrants.

Both are being held on bond and the van was impounded with a large amount of stolen items that were seized as evidence.