WETHERSFIELD — Tony DiCicco, who coached the U.S. Women’s national team to Olympic medals in 1996 and the World Cup in 1999 has died.

DiCicco, who lived in Wethersfield, died at his home surrounded by his family.

A statement from the DiCicco Family. pic.twitter.com/kBLKhdrWdH — Anthony DiCicco (@DiCiccoMethod) June 20, 2017

