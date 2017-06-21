After Karen Handel victory, GOP celebrating, Dems searching

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Republicans have some breathing room after Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia to avoid a major upset ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Her victory Tuesday over Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District means Republicans held all four of their seats that were up for grabs in special elections this spring.

Democrats still managed narrower margins than usual in all four districts, and they hope that bodes well for next year’s midterms.

The Georgia race ends as the most expensive House campaign in U.S. history, with a tab that may exceed $50 million.

Handel becomes the first Republican woman to represent Georgia in Congress.

Ossoff becomes the latest Democrat to run a widely complemented campaign in a Republican-leaning state, yet still lose