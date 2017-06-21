Bridgewater home destroyed by fire Tuesday night, occupants rescued

BRIDGEWATER– A house in Bridgewater caught fire on Tuesday night with occupants trapped inside, according to the Brookfield Fire Department.

One of the homeowners was rescued from the second floor, they said. The fire broke out at around 10:20 p.m. at 257 Christian Street.

The fire department said three occupants and one firefighter were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

The house is destroyed and required mutual aid to extinguish the flames, the fire department said.

Tankers from Newtown, Brookfield, Bethel, New Milford, Northville, and Roxbury were also on the scene.

The fire is currently under investigation with the fire marshal’s office.