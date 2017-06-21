Bushnell Park Carousel saved from city’s budget woes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Bushnell Park Carousel has been in Hartford since 1974. It was built in 1914, and is one of only 200 antique carousels still in operation nationwide.

The carousel's funding, however, was in jeopardy, after being cut from the city's budget. On Wednesday morning, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced that Hartford-based All Waste, Incorporated was donating $75,000 to the New England Carousel Museum, which operates the Bushnell Park Carousel.

"Facing a fiscal crisis of historic proportions, we've had to make some tough decisions in the City of Hartford," said Mayor Bronin, referencing the city's budget cuts.

Russ Lallier of All Waste, Inc. said he and his father wanted to do something positive for the city.

"We basically said we can't let this happen," said Lallier. "Small things, such as this [carousel] running for a summer actually have a pretty big impact on perception, so we were happy to do our part."

The $75,000 will help pay for everything from the electric bill to insurance to employee salaries.

"We were just so thrilled to hear that we had a supporter," said Louise Demars, Executive Director of the New England Carousel Museum.

Demars said the Bushnell Park Carousel can also be rented out for work functions, birthday parties or even weddings.

"Where else can you get a million-dollar ride for a dollar?" asked Demars.

The Bushnell Park Carousel is currently open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting July 1, it will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.