FOX61 competes in Farmington Bank’s mini golf charity event

CROMWELL -- It has become a Travelers Championship Tradition. Before the pros take the big course on Thursday, the festivities start off small, as in mini golf.

The Farmington Bank Celebrity Mini Golf charity event continues to grow in popularity. Playing in this year's event were teams such as Camp Courant and the FOX61 team of Erika Arias, Tim Lammers and Jim Altman who tackled the 9-hole course in impressive fashion.

The FOX61 team finished in third place.

Congrats to "Team UConn" lead by Football Coach Randy Edsall who took the top honors and $2,500 for their charity.