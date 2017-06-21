High school basketball coaches fired for using school bus to buy beer

Two Oklahoma high school basketball coaches have been fired from their jobs after a school board member says they used a school bus to buy alcohol.

The board member from the Tishomingo School Board says the boys’ basketball coaches were fired after they drove the bus to a local convenience store and bought alcohol while at a basketball camp at Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma, a town east of Oklahoma City.

Connors State College does not allow alcohol on their campus. The store clerk reported the coaches to the school, and once Tishomingo school officials were notified, the coaches were immediately fired.

“I think it’s very disrespectful to our community, to the future of our kids to think it’s okay to do something like that,” one resident said.

Kyle Miller, a member of the boys’ basketball team, says he and his teammates noticed the school bus was gone, but players were told to stay in their dorms. The team was not told about the incident until the next day.

The team had planned to stay for three nights at the college, but left after the second day because of the incident.

“We were pretty upset because we paid money out of pocket to go that camp,” Miller said.

This is not the first time Tishomingo High School has dealt with controversy this school year. Head cheerleading coach Shelley Duncan, who is the wife of the Tishomingo School Superintendent, was arrested after accusations of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy.