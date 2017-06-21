Norwich ‘Welcome’ signs a result of our political climate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH -- A community leader in Norwich, who said our country is not as inclusive as it should be, has recently implemented a simple idea to help change that. And he's hoping cities across the nation will follow suit.

For now, there are only two, hard to notice, signs welcoming to those, who speak seven different languages that are prominent in the Rose City. The creator said this is a way to increase recognition of the city's cultural diversity.

Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, owner of the Norwichtown Shell station for seven years, said he was inspired by signage he saw while visiting Canada.

"We need to tell people in a tangible way with expression that everybody's welcome," said Singh Khalsa, a Norwich community leader.

He went to the mayor and city council with the idea of the welcome signage, which is now posted along the high traffic on the Salem Turnpike, just off of exit 11 from I-395. Another cluster of signage is featured directly in front of Backus Hospital.

"We are a melting pot," said Tucker Braddock, a Democratic councilman, who is running for mayor. "We have been for many generations. Just embrace it. Enjoy everyone."

The welcome signage, which Singh Khalsa is hoping eventually will be more prominent in size, includes his native Punjabi language, from northern India.

"First one is Jee Aaya Nu, which is an expression Sikh's use to greet," he said.

His community service efforts have earned him recognition from former FBI Director James Comey and Deirdre Daly, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Singh Khalsa is proud of his new hometown.

"I do all of my business here and I live here. And, I always tell people to move here, just because I feel welcomed here," added Khalsa.

He said Norwich is the first municipality in the country with such inclusive welcome signage.

As a way to promote Swaranjit Singh Khalsa's efforts, he invites you to visit and take a picture of either of the two Norwich signs and post them with #WelcomeNorwich. He invites those interested in creating similar signage for their hometowns to reach out to him at swaranusa@gmail.com.

He said he will provide free designs.