Sunny Thursday with temps in the 80s

Tonight will feature clearing skies with lows dropping into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy and seasonable with highs near 80 degrees.

The humidity doesn't stay away for long. It comes surging back on Friday along with summer warmth with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Summer warmth and humidity come with the threat for summer storms which will be scattered across the state throughout the day.

Rain might linger into early Saturday but the rest of the weekend looks dry and comfortable with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Clearing. Low: Upper 50s - low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still comfy. High: 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, becoming more humid. Chance afternoon showers/thunderstorms. High: mid-upper 80s.

Saturday: Chance for showers early. Then turning partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: low 80s.

