× Travelers celebrity pro-am tees off today

CROMWELL– Day three of the 2017 Travelers Championship kicked off with the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am, featuring Broadway star Christopher Jackson of “Hamilton”, actor/comedian Kevin Nealon, ESPN broadcasters Chris Berman and Rebecca Lobo, former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield and NBA All-Star Ray Allen.

Some 156 players are in the field including defending champion Russell Knox along with two-time champion Bubba Watson.

Since 1952 Connecticut’s PGA Tour event has donated more than $36 million to charities in surrounding communities. Last year the championship generated a tournament record of $2.8 million.

The Travelers Championship donates 100 percent of net proceeds to charity every year and this year’s primary beneficiary is the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was founded in 1988 by Paul Newman and provides camping experiences to seriously ill children and family members.

The PGA tournament is happening at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell until June 25. For a schedule of events, click here.

Stay with Fox61 all week for continuing coverage of the Travelers Championship.